Nigeria: Army Set to Display Body of Notorious Kidnapper, Don Wane

Port Harcourt — The 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt is set to display the body of a notorious kidnapper, Don Wane.

Sources from both Department of State Security (DSS) and Army revealed that Wane was killed on Saturday evening at the boundary between Imo and Rivers State.

Wane was said to be behind the murder of about 23 persons in Omoku, Rivers state in the early hours of January 1st this year.

Wane was shot dead in a combined operation by the DSS and the army.

The Spokesman of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Col. Aminu Eliyazu could not confirm the story but sent a watsapp massage to our reporter to come to the Army Headquarters to get breaking news on Don Wane.