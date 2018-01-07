7 January 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Army Set to Display Body of Notorious Kidnapper, Don Wane

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Victor Edozie

Port Harcourt — The 6 Division of the Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt is set to display the body of a notorious kidnapper, Don Wane.

Sources from both Department of State Security (DSS) and Army revealed that Wane was killed on Saturday evening at the boundary between Imo and Rivers State.

Wane was said to be behind the murder of about 23 persons in Omoku, Rivers state in the early hours of January 1st this year.

Wane was shot dead in a combined operation by the DSS and the army.

The Spokesman of 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Col. Aminu Eliyazu could not confirm the story but sent a watsapp massage to our reporter to come to the Army Headquarters to get breaking news on Don Wane.

Nigeria

Nigerian Authorities Arrest Cameroon's Separatist Leaders

Nigerian authorities have arrested leaders of a group leading a separatist movement in neighbouring Cameroon. Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.