7 January 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nasa Delegates Give Raila Surprise Birthday Cake in Kakamega

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Nation
Raila Odinga.
By Derrick Luvega, Benson Amadala, Shaban Makokha

Nasa leader Raila Odinga on Sunday celebrated his 73rd birthday in Kakamega during a convention called to push for his swearing-in and inauguration of People's Assemblies.

A group of women calling themselves 'Daughters of Raila', led by Busia woman MP Florence Mutua, presented the ODM leader with a birthday cake and card.

The card was signed by the delegates.

OATH

Mr Odinga, who was accompanied by his co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula, was expected to step up his bid for his swearing-in at the end of this month.

Delegates at the event also gave him a Bible as a gift, and they cheered him on and asked him to take his oath using the Bible.

The gift was presented by Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on behalf of MPs and senators.

Mr Malala said Nasa MPs will next week swear an affidavit to recognise Mr Odinga as the people's president.

'WASTING TIME'

Vihiga Senator George Khaniri said the move was good and said the swearing-in should proceed.

"Kenyans are tired and Raila is wasting our time. We want him to take an oath now," said Mr Khaniri.

Most speakers at the meeting urged Mr Odinga to heed calls for him to take oath as the people's president.

More on This

NASA Leaders Meet to Discuss Raila's Swearing-in

Nasa leaders on Saturday maintained that they will not relent in their push for electoral justice. The leaders also… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.