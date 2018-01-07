Tanzania: Zanzibar's Week-Long Fuel Shortage to End

A week long fuel shortage that Zanzibar has been grappling with is almost over, according to Zanzibar Utilities Regulatory Authority (ZURA).

ZURA Communication Officer Mr Mbaraka Hassan Haji was quoted by http://allafrica.com saying that efforts of the Authority have enabled quick importation of petroleum to be distributed to petrol stations from yesterday.

The shortage witnessed here since the New Year eve (December 31, 2017), he says, has been sliding back to normalcy after four days of difficulties to get petrol, creating long queues.

He dismissed as untrue and mere rumours allegations that the scarcity was plans to increase fuel price, "Unfortunately this happened during New Year celebrations. We are sorry for the inconveniences caused by the shortage, including affecting public transport (Daladala) schedules."

Daily fuel consumption is estimated by officials to be 165,000 litres of petrol and 152,000 litres of diesel. However due to the increased demand as a result of travels during festivities had pushed up the demand for fuel.

Spot checks done by All Africa showed that some fuel stations remained closed in the last few days due to the shortage, with traders urging the authorities to find a lasting solution.