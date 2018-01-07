7 January 2018

263Chat (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Makhaya Ntini Steps Down As Zimbabwe Bowling Coach

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
Makhaya Ntini.

It is with regret that Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) announces that Makhaya Ntini, the National Team Bowling Coach, has tendered his resignation from ZC, with immediate effect.

Since his appointment in February 2016, Makhaya has brought a wealth of experience and practical knowledge to ZC, and ZC and its players and coaching staff were fortunate to have had an opportunity to work closely with him during this period, and to learn from his many years of playing for Cricket South Africa at the highest level.

Charismatic, ever-helpful, hard-working and always full of energy, Makhaya's experience and immense knowledge of the game have helped to bolster the ZC national team into a competitive outfit that went on to record Zimbabwe's first ever away one-day international series win over Sri Lanka in 2017.

Zimbabwe

Govt Urges Kenya to Stop 'Outspoken' Mugabe Ally Twitter Rants

Zimbabwean authorities have reportedly asked Kenya to help stop an ally of former president Robert Mugabe from posting… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.