Sudan: Woman Leaders in Blue Nile Commend Extension of Ceasefire

Damazin — Woman leaders in Blue Nile State lauded President of the Republic's decree extending ceasefire.

Leader at Democratic Unionist Party, Aaeda Osman said that the President of the Republic used to forward valuable initiatives supporting peace process.

She hoped that the gun-holders response and return home to put an end to the war.

Woman leader at Federal Umma Party, Mowadda Abdalla commended the President' stances towards peace and voiced readiness of women in Blue Nile to back the peace process.

"Our aspirations in the upcoming period are achievement of peace, stability and development" she affirmed.