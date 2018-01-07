7 January 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Woman Leaders in Blue Nile Commend Extension of Ceasefire

Tagged:

Related Topics

Damazin — Woman leaders in Blue Nile State lauded President of the Republic's decree extending ceasefire.

Leader at Democratic Unionist Party, Aaeda Osman said that the President of the Republic used to forward valuable initiatives supporting peace process.

She hoped that the gun-holders response and return home to put an end to the war.

Woman leader at Federal Umma Party, Mowadda Abdalla commended the President' stances towards peace and voiced readiness of women in Blue Nile to back the peace process.

"Our aspirations in the upcoming period are achievement of peace, stability and development" she affirmed.

Sudan

More Than 40,000 Public Order Cases Annually in Sudan Capital - SDFG

According to the Sudan Democracy First Group (SDFG), the Sudanese Public Order Law is meant to oppress and dominate the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.