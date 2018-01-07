Nigeria: Sokoto to Construct 250 Solar-Powered Water Scheme in Rural Areas

Sokoto — The Sokoto State Government has awarded contract for the construction of 250 solar- powered water schemes to be sited in rural areas across the 23 local government areas of the state.

In a statement by the state governor's spokesperson, Malam Imam Imam, in Sokoto on Sunday, the project is part of government's policy of opening up and improving standard of living in rural areas.

The statement said the project comprised solar pumping system, control room, distribution system, borehole, 10,000-litre capacity tank and security fence.

"The breakdown of the placement in each local government council is as follows: Dange Shuni, Gada and Sokoto North local government areas will have 14 of the schemes in different locations, Wurno council will have 12 while 11 different locations will benefit from the scheme in Illela council. The remaining 17 local government councils will each get 10 of the schemes in their localities."

The statement pointed out that the location and nature of the project were executed following wide consultations with stakeholders at the grassroots level.