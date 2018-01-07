Kenya: Here's What Kenyans Wished Baba On His 73rd Birthday

Kenyans from all walks of life are taking turns on social media to wish Nasa leader Raila Odinga a happy birthday as he turns 73.

Among those who sent goodwill messages to Odinga on Twitter is Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho, who is a close friend and confidant of the opposition leader.

In his message, Joho urged Odinga to continue 'championing for the rights of Kenyans'.

There were also birthday wishes from, Odinga's son Raila Junior and State House Digital Director of Communication, Dennis Itumbi, and Narok Senator Ledama Olekina.

Interestingly, Odinga shares his birthday with media personalities Jeff Koinange, Julie Gichuru and former Speaker of the National Assembly Kenneth Marende.

Mr Koinange, turned 52, Ms Gichuru, previously of Citizen TV, turned 44, while Marende turned 62.

Here are some of the birthday wishes that Mr Odinga received from Kenyans on Twitter:

Happy birthday to an incredible father ,Mentor and a leader that Kenyans are looking upto. Dear Baba @RailaOdinga ,We love you ,we appreciate all your struggles.God Bless You. #HappyBirthdayRaila pic.twitter.com/2yCYsLxibe

-- Raila Junior Odinga (@Railajunior) January 7, 2018

Happy Birthday Baba @RailaOdinga. May the Almighty continue to grant you courage and shower you with blessings as you continue championing for the rights of Kenyans. pic.twitter.com/lz8EEbBxW1

-- Governor Hassan Joho (@HassanAliJoho) January 7, 2018

on behalf of the people of Narok i would like to wish his Tremor. his earthquakeness the president of kenya Raila Odinga a happy happy happiest birthday. jakom have a long life to see the despots perish. you are God sent thro jaramogi#HappybirthdayRaila

-- Sen ledama ole kina (@ledamalekina) January 7, 2018

Happy Birthday @RailaOdinga .Thank you Baba for your selfless service to this country and for all you have done for me. God Bless you Sir! pic.twitter.com/kRjvgbDX7i

-- Edwin Sifuna (@edwinsifuna) January 7, 2018

Happy Birthday Baba @RailaOdinga . pic.twitter.com/D8ix0zAtgM

-- WavinyaNdeti Oduwole (@Wavinya_Ndeti) January 7, 2018

Happy Birthday Man of God and People's servant @RailaOdinga.

-- Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) January 7, 2018

Happy birthday @RailaOdinga. I pray that God grants you more years on earth. May the best rays of the sun, shine along your path and may God's palm of favour be placed on your mind, family and heart.

-- Dennis Itumbi (@OleItumbi) January 7, 2018

Happy Birthday baba Fidel @RailaOdinga. Just drop that swearing-in nonsense. Sometimes you win some bouts by getting out of the ring. get out of the ring baba. Your nose is bleeding.

-- Robert ALAI (@RobertAlai) January 7, 2018

Jakom @RailaOdinga :

I wish you a Happy Birthday. This is a day you celebrate with a clear conscience that you (already) have an indelible mark of legacy in pushing for a freer, more equal and democratic country. Many Happy returns. #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/NNjBVhBsnj

-- Silas Jakakimba (@silasjakakimba) January 7, 2018