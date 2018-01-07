Zimbabwe: Mujuru Fights Off Fresh Marriage Claims

Former Vice President and National People's Party (NPP) leader Joice Mujuru, Sunday woke up to a fresh fight after social media went into meltdown with pictures of her look-a-like apparently walking down the aisle.

The images showed a beaming "Mujuru" having tied the knot with one Tobias Machewa. But, in a statement, NPP secretary general, Gift Nyandoro, said it was a case of mistaken identity or mischief.

"National People's Party dismisses the mischievous social media post which suggests that Dr JTR Mujuru tied the knot as an act of misguided thinking and a deliberate ploy to create ill-conceived controversy around the good standing of her name.

"Clearly the person who made the posting is simply abusing the similarity of looks of Mother Zimbabwe to that of the lady depicted therein," Nyandoro said.

Nyandoro then categorically stated that Mujuru had not been involved in any nuptials.

"Dr JTR Mujuru did not tie the knot with anyone and she is not associated with the couple appearing in the post in anyway," Nyandoro said adding "NPP, however, wishes the couple depicted in the post the best of marriage blessings if indeed it is real that the tying of the knot ever happened".

The NPP leader lost her husband, decorated liberation war fighter and former army general Solomon Mujuru, in a freak fire at his Ruzambo farm in August 2011.

Gender activist and MDC MP Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga last year urged Mujuru to date without shame if she so chooses. Mujuru did not respond.