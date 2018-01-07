7 January 2018

South Africa: Activist Declared Mentally Fit to Stand Trial for Insulting Mnangagwa

A Zimbabwean man charged for undermining the authority of President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been declared mentally fit to stand on trial, says a report.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Gustiv Kativhu was declared healthy by doctors after prosecutors asked for a mental evaluation due to his disorderly conduct during his initial remand.

The activist had banged counters in the courtroom while he claimed that Mnangagwa had his unidentified friend killed.

Kitivhu was arrested at the Robert Mugabe square where the ruling party had met to endorse Mnangagwa as party leader in December.

The 45-year-old was protesting outside the venue carrying anti-Mnangagwa placards. Some read: "Mnangagwa killed my friend. Zanu-PF is giving jobs to China. Mnangagwa-Chiwenga diamond mafia. Chiwenga don't beat vendors, give them jobs."

Another of the placards called for the upcoming 2018 elections to be monitored by the United Nations, fearing that it could result in another 37 years of no employment.

Kativhu maintained in court that Mnangagwa was abusive, accusing him of trying to act as if the country was still under Ian Smith's regime.

"[I] wanted to tell him that he killed my friend," he was quoted as saying.

The state said that it had three witnesses against the accused.

Under Mugabe's rule, the government had clamped down on freedom of expression, with dozens of Zimbabweans falling foul of the law.

Source: News24

