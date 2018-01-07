7 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Rivers Govt to Buhari - Thank You for Not Playing Politics With Omoku Tragedy

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Lois Ugbede

The Rivers State Government has thanked President Muhammadu Buhari 'for not playing politics' with the murder of about 23 people in the state on New Year day.

The state government also thanked the president and security agencies for the killing of Prince Igwedibia, popularly known as Don Wani or Don Waney.

Mr. Igwedibia is the alleged mastermind of the killing of about 23 people on New Year day in Omoku Rivers State. The victims were coming from a church service when they were murdered.

The suspect was killed on Saturday in Enugu where he had gone to hide after the incident, the army said on Sunday. Two of his alleged accomplices were also killed.

In a statement by the Commissioner of Information and Communication, Emma Okah, the Rivers State Government said "the success recorded in the operations that ended Don Wani and his men is a victory for the law abiding people in the state."

"It underscores the desirability of honest partnership and synergy between the government and security agencies as well as the public in tackling security problems in the state.

"This victory gladdens our heart and we remain more committed in the fight against crimes and will continue to support the police and all security agencies in the onerous task of securing our dear Rivers State and her people," Mr Okah said.

"We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for not playing politics with the Omoku massacre but gave a matching order which galvanised the efforts of the 6 Div of Nigeria Army, the DSS, police and everybody or agency who played a role to avenge the death of the innocent people killed in Omoku on 1st January, 2018.

"The success of our collective effort has shown that there is no hiding place for the wicked."

Nigeria

Nigerian Authorities Arrest Cameroon's Separatist Leaders

Nigerian authorities have arrested leaders of a group leading a separatist movement in neighbouring Cameroon. Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.