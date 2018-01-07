7 January 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kwale Artist Under Probe for Threatening a Widow Over Land

Police in Kwale County are investigating a local artist for allegedly issuing deaths to a widow over a parcel of land.

Joyce Mumbua, the widow of the late tycoon Mohammed Hanif Khan told police she had been receiving death threats of the 5.6 acres property valued at millions of shillings.

"I am scared for my life and those of my children. If it could not be for Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko's intervention, I could have been killed a long time ago," Mumbua told journalists.

On Saturday, drama ensued after the artist stormed a press briefing, where the woman was narrating her ordeal, and started threatening the mother of two in the full glare of cameras.

The artist claims the piece of land belongs to him.

She has reported the fresh threats at Diani police station under OB 43/06/01/2018.

According to her, trouble started after a Mombasa court ordered the reopening of a succession file of her husband's property.

In 2015, she said she was attacked by unknown people who stole seven title deeds for the disputed property.

"They want my children to suffer. I am forced to hide all the time for our safety," she told journalists.

