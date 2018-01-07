Nigeria: Commonwealth Games - Nigeria's d'Tigers to Face Australia, New Zealand, Canada

Nigeria has been drawn in Group A alongside Australia, New Zealand and Canada in the basketball event of the XXI Commonwealth Games, tagged "Gold Coast 2018".

The Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, in a statement on Sunday, said Nigeria is the lowest-ranked team in their group despite being ranked number one in Africa and 32nd in the world.

Hosts Australia who finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games is ranked 10th in the world, while Canada who are making their debut are ranked 25th in the world.

They have participated in nine Olympic Games and won a silver medal at the 1936 Games in Berlin.

New Zealand will be taking part in their 21st Commonwealth Games, having competed at every Games since their inception in 1930.

The fixtures released by the Commonwealth Games' organisers show that D'Tigers will start their campaign against New Zealand on April 6, before facing Canada a day later.

On April 10 they will be up against the hosts.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Nigerian team has since Friday in Lagos began camping for the competition.

