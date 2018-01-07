7 January 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Commonwealth Games - Nigeria's d'Tigers to Face Australia, New Zealand, Canada

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nigeria has been drawn in Group A alongside Australia, New Zealand and Canada in the basketball event of the XXI Commonwealth Games, tagged "Gold Coast 2018".

The Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, in a statement on Sunday, said Nigeria is the lowest-ranked team in their group despite being ranked number one in Africa and 32nd in the world.

Hosts Australia who finished fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games is ranked 10th in the world, while Canada who are making their debut are ranked 25th in the world.

They have participated in nine Olympic Games and won a silver medal at the 1936 Games in Berlin.

New Zealand will be taking part in their 21st Commonwealth Games, having competed at every Games since their inception in 1930.

The fixtures released by the Commonwealth Games' organisers show that D'Tigers will start their campaign against New Zealand on April 6, before facing Canada a day later.

On April 10 they will be up against the hosts.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Nigerian team has since Friday in Lagos began camping for the competition.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Nigerian Authorities Arrest Cameroon's Separatist Leaders

Nigerian authorities have arrested leaders of a group leading a separatist movement in neighbouring Cameroon. Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.