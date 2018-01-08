7 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Keorapetse Kgositsile to Receive Special Official Funeral

President Jacob Zuma announced a special official funeral for Poet Laureate Professor William Keorapetse Kgositsile who died on Wednesday.

Zuma spokesperson, Dr Bongani Ngqulunga, said the renowned veteran activist and poet would be receiving a special official funeral, which is specifically designated by the president, for distinguished people.

"Professor Kgositsile was inaugurated in 2006 as South Africa's second National Poet Laureate after the first National Poet Laureate Professor Mazisi Kunene. He was also a recipient of the National Order of Ikhamanga for his contribution to the field of literature," Ngqulunga said.

"The President has once again expressed his deep condolences to the family of Professor Kgositsile," he said.

Ngqulunga said Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the funeral which will be held on January 16.

Zuma has also ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country.

