South Africa: Gauteng Police Arrest 484 Suspects Over the Weekend

The Gauteng police arrested 484 suspects over the weekend for various crimes as part of its Safer Festive Season Operations.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said the Sedibeng police arrested a murder suspect on Saturday and recovered a firearm believed to have been used in the commission of that crime.

"This arrest was just one of many intelligence-driven operations by the South African Police Service, complemented by intensified roadblocks as majority travellers head back from holiday, stop-and-search operations, raiding of illegal liquor outlets, tracking of wanted suspects, as well as heightened police visibility at hotspots," he said.

Makhubele said other suspects were arrested in Gauteng for offences ranging from armed robbery, attempted murder, possession of drugs, assault, drunk and driving, business robbery, and possession of hijacked vehicle.

He said 44 suspects were arrested in Ekurhuleni North, while 97 were arrested in Ekurhuleni Central.

"Police from West Rand conducted operations that yielded in the arrest of 114 suspects for assault, business robbery, house breaking, driving under the influence of alcohol and possession of stolen motor vehicle, amongst other crimes," he said.

"Johannesburg West police conducted joint operations with the community and other law enforcement agencies which led to the arrest of 66 suspects for crimes such as possession of illegal substances, rape, assault, shoplifting, and housebreaking," Makhubele said.

Source: News24