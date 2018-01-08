Kenya: Well-Wishers Come to the Aid of Poor Pupils, but More Left Out

Several well-wishers on Sunday came forward to support needy students who are at risk of missing their slots in secondary school as the government also advised children from needy families to seek financial assistance from alternative government and private interventions.

Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang' said the financial support can come from Constituency Development Fund, county government bursary funds, Equity Bank Foundation, Jomo Kenyatta Foundation, Kenya Commercial Bank Foundation and Cooperative Bank, among other charities.

"With assistance from all these interventions, the ministry wishes to advise all Form One students to be ready to report to the schools they have been selected on January 9," said Dr Kipsang in a statement.

Among those who came forward to support the needy students were Pangani Girls Alumni, Hekima International School in Narok, Mombasa Cement Limited and a Jubilee MP from Western region, among others.

PANGANI ALUMNI

Pangani Girls Alumni said they would support Damaris Mbusiro from Migori and Eunice Moraa from Kisii to join the school while Hekima International will take two students.

In Mombasa, East Africa's leading cement producer, Mombasa Cement Limited, offered one year scholarship to 30 students lacking fees.

Mombasa Cement's human resource manager Akram Mohammed said the company will support the bright students.

Mr Mohammed said the company was touched by the plight of the bright children who excelled in their Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination only to miss secondary school fees.

"We will pay school fees for a year for 30 students featured in the Sunday Nation to join the schools they were admitted whether its Alliance Girls or Starehe Boys Centre. We want more information such as the fee structure," said Mr Mohammed.

He added: "In Form Two, we will cross the bridge when we reach it but as of now, we must ensure they join secondary schools. But rest assured we will take care of their fees."

Joy Malo, 13, shed tears of joy when she got information about the scholarship.

BRIGHT STUDENTS

"May God bless Mombasa Cement for rescuing poor and bright students," said Joy from Runyu slums in Jomvu sub-county.

Juma Emmanuel 14, whose wine tapper father could not pay his Alliance Boys High School fees was overcome by emotion when he got the news.

Despite scoring an impressive 421 marks in last year's KCPE, Juma was set to miss joining Alliance due to poverty

"I promise to work hard and become a mechanical engineer. I will not let Mombasa Cement down. May God bless the company. To other children like me, don't lose hope if God did it for us, He will do it for you," he said.

Dr Kipsang' said the government had already sent out Sh29.5 billion for the programme, which will help achieve a 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary school level.

"Similarly, the government has released Sh7.5 billion for printing and supply of six core textbooks. The funds disbursed to schools will cover all the tuition and other operations as per guidelines for each student enrolled in secondary schools irrespective of whether they are enrolled in sub-county, county, extra-county or national schools," said Dr Kipsang.

URBAN CENTRES

Schools with boarding facilities, national schools and extra-county schools in the urban centres of Nairobi, Nakuru, Mombasa, Kisumu and Eldoret will charge Sh53,554. All other boarding schools will charge Sh40,435.

Meanwhile, a school located in remote part of Kilifi County has achieved national limelight after 57 pupils who sat for the 2017 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examination were admitted to prestigious national schools.

Unfortunately, some pupils from Dzikunze Primary School may not join schools they were admitted to because their parents and guardians cannot afford the fees.

The children's parents in Ganze sub-county are masons, boda boda riders, charcoal burners and palm wine tappers who cannot afford the national school fees.

The school attracted national attention when out of the 115 candidates who sat KCPE, 57 were admitted to prestigious schools. Although boys performed better than girls, the last candidate got 257 marks that took the pupil to a county school.

PIPE DREAM

However, for many of these children, the hope of joining a secondary school is now a pipe dream.

When the Nation team visited the area, it found the sad and hopeless children pleading with villagers to conduct harambee for their education.

Some of the children have done more than five interviews with different banks offering scholarships but only two have been successful.

Doreen Neema Safari, 15, was busy calling people asking for work as a house help to raise fees.

She scored 395 marks but has been forced to search for work in Mombasa since her mason father and peasant farmer mother cannot afford the school fees.

ENGINEER

Doreen was admitted to Asumbi Girls High school. She wants to become an engineer but her father said he cannot pay for her education due to the meagre pay he gets from his casual work.

"We have asked for assistance from well-wishers, including politicians but none has been forthcoming. My child refuses to eat because she is sad she can't join Asumbi Girls," said the father.

Across the road is the home of Suleiman Hassan, 17, who got 392 marks.

"My parents separated when I was very young. I want to be an engineer. I was admitted to join Chavakali High School but I am here pleading with my teachers to pay my school fees," said Suleiman.

In the same locality is Lydia Mahenzo, 17, who scored 381 marks. Lydia said her palm wine tapper father cannot afford her school fees.

"I was called to join Nakuru Girls. I want to study and become a doctor but my parents are very poor, they can't afford my school fees," she said.

Simon Mroki got 371 marks and was admitted to Baricho Boys but his mother cannot afford his school fees.

ORPHAN

Isaak Changawa, 16, is an orphan who scored 371. The Sokoke resident was called to join Meru School, but his guardian cannot afford.

Medrine Dhahabu 16, got 354, she was called to join Wanjohi Girls Secondary School. Her mother is jobless.

Jackson Ngala 16, got 348 marks and was called to Molo Academy.

Meanwhile, in Makueni County's Faith Kavuki Mutuku, 15, who scored 364 marks is urging well-wishers to help her join Precious Blood Kilungu.

In Tana River County, Christopher Okello scored 406 marks, placing him third in the county. He is also seeking assistance.

Similarly, in Changamwe, Mombasa, Rosemary Akinyi, 19, who scored 368 marks and has been admitted to Bura Girls High School is asking for well-wishers to come to her aid and fund her education.

Additional reporting by Stephen Oduor