Zimbabwe: 'We Do Not Own Jah Prayzah'

Promotions company, 2Kings Entertainment, has cleared the air over an ongoing debate about their engagement with Jah Prayzah. The debate was sparked by a recent opinion piece that erroneously claimed Jah Prayzah worked with one promoter, 2Kings Entertainment, for his 2017 shows and encouraged the musician to consider other partners to broaden his creativity this year.

While, on social media platforms, music critics debated over the authenticity of the claim, 2Kings Entertainment set the record straight in a short statement released yesterday afternoon.

"We do not own Jah Prayzah and it is not true to say that he worked with Tich Mharadze's 2Kings Entertainment alone last year. He had numerous shows and we were involved in a few gigs. We can say our gigs were outstanding because most of them had international musicians," noted 2Kings Entertainment.

"Jah Prayzah holds shows almost every weekend and the claim would suggest that we did more than 40 shows with him, which is highly misleading. We had less than 10 shows with Jah Prayzah. He worked with many other promoters over the year. He had many shows in Harare and in many parts of the country without 2Kings Entertainment."

An official from Jah Prayzah's camp said they have always been willing to work with any promoter.

"Without mentioning names, I can tell you that we worked with various promoters. We have been to Mutare, Gweru, Bulawayo, Beitbridge, Masvingo, Marondera and many other places in the country where we worked with promoters from those areas. We have had so many shows in Harare that did not involve 2Kings Entertainmet," said the official.

"Indeed 2Kings hosted our big shows including our album launch, but Jah Prayzah can never depend on one promoter. That is impossible. We are extremely busy and there is no way one promoter can handle all of our shows."