8 January 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Singer Strides in U.S. Market

By Problem Masau

He might be making toddler steps in Zimbabwe music industry, but Munyaradzi Maganga might soon turn out to be one of the country's biggest exports.

The Texas based rapper, known by his moniker Munyar Rhazy, has teamed up with promising United States artiste Bree Terry on a song titled "Bottles Up".

"The song was produced by Terry Allen who is a top producer in the USA, he has produced many hip hop artistes among them Young Jeezy, he also like the way I rap," he said in an interview from his Dallas base.

The musician who is also the founder of Serengeti Echoes Music Productions has made a name for himself with the song and video "I Like Them Girls".

The Rusape-born singer who believes in power of collaborations has worked with a number of artists like Ethiopian Actress Abby Lakew, model Marcelli Felice, Jason Martin , Mike Watts and he has also worked with Swisha House Label.

He also took part at the Harambee Festival held in United States.

Like most local musicians, Munyar Rhazy has had a humble beginning.

"I started music while at primary school when I was introduced to Marimba by our music teacher. From that time I develop passion for music but when I came here to the US all was in vain and I dropped music.

"I then managed to create my own genre, a fusion of all the music I grew up listening, to and this how I became a well-known musician," he said.

