8 January 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Transfer - Leicester Boss Hints At Ahmed Musa Exit

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Ahmed Musa.

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has admitted that Super Eagles forward

Ahmed Musa may be on his way out of the club.

Musa who was The Foxes' £16million signing in the summer of 2016 from CSKA Moscow, has fallen on the coach's pecking order.

He has not played a single minute of Premier League football this season, although was on the bench at Liverpool last week.

Musa's only action came in the Carabao Cup tie at Sheffield United in a 4-1 win in August. He scored one of the Leicester's four goals.

Following his current situation at Leicester, there have been reports of a transfer, the latest being a loan move to Turkish side Bursaspor which surfaced earlier this week.

Speaking after Leicester's 0-0 away draw with Fleetwood Town in the Third Round of the Emirates FA Cup, Puel hinted at Musa's likely January move.

"We will see," Puel told Leicester Mercury when asked if Musa would be sold.

"Perhaps it is a possibility. We will see for the player and with the opportunity for the club also.

"There is always discussion and I need to have some discussions about some players."

Nigeria

Fatal Nigeria Land Clashes Rated As Genocide

The recent killing of more than 30 villagers by cattle herders during communal clashes in Nigeria has been denounced as… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.