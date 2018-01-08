Nigeria: Transfer - Leicester Boss Hints At Ahmed Musa Exit

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has admitted that Super Eagles forward

Ahmed Musa may be on his way out of the club.

Musa who was The Foxes' £16million signing in the summer of 2016 from CSKA Moscow, has fallen on the coach's pecking order.

He has not played a single minute of Premier League football this season, although was on the bench at Liverpool last week.

Musa's only action came in the Carabao Cup tie at Sheffield United in a 4-1 win in August. He scored one of the Leicester's four goals.

Following his current situation at Leicester, there have been reports of a transfer, the latest being a loan move to Turkish side Bursaspor which surfaced earlier this week.

Speaking after Leicester's 0-0 away draw with Fleetwood Town in the Third Round of the Emirates FA Cup, Puel hinted at Musa's likely January move.

"We will see," Puel told Leicester Mercury when asked if Musa would be sold.

"Perhaps it is a possibility. We will see for the player and with the opportunity for the club also.

"There is always discussion and I need to have some discussions about some players."