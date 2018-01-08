8 January 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Hichilema Joins Cholera Fight

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Andre Musonda

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has signed up for the fight against cholera.

Party president Hakainde Hichilema led some top officials in visiting some cholera affected areas and pledged to put up a team within his party to help in the fight against the scourge.

BELOW IS HIS FULL POSTING:

Good evening fellow citizens,

Following our visit to some selected cholera centres in Lusaka yesterday, we have put in place a team that will be working in consultation with government health authorities that are combatting this cholera outbreak.

As a party, we have decided to commit ourselves to providing material support in fighting this outbreak which has so far claimed over 50 lives.

Further to our discussions with health authorities yesterday, we are waiting to hear from them on what we must make readily available to urgently support life. A team has been put together for this purpose.

We hope that our support will go a long way in mitigating some of the challenges that our health officials are facing as they battle this Cholera outbreak.

Have a blessed night,

HH.

Zambia

Kitwe Records First Two Cases of Cholera

Kitwe District has recorded its first two cases of cholera involving children below the age of two. Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Zambia Reports. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.