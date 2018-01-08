Zambia: Hichilema Joins Cholera Fight

The opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has signed up for the fight against cholera.

Party president Hakainde Hichilema led some top officials in visiting some cholera affected areas and pledged to put up a team within his party to help in the fight against the scourge.

BELOW IS HIS FULL POSTING:

Good evening fellow citizens,

Following our visit to some selected cholera centres in Lusaka yesterday, we have put in place a team that will be working in consultation with government health authorities that are combatting this cholera outbreak.

As a party, we have decided to commit ourselves to providing material support in fighting this outbreak which has so far claimed over 50 lives.

Further to our discussions with health authorities yesterday, we are waiting to hear from them on what we must make readily available to urgently support life. A team has been put together for this purpose.

We hope that our support will go a long way in mitigating some of the challenges that our health officials are facing as they battle this Cholera outbreak.

Have a blessed night,

HH.