8 January 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Sauti Sol, Mani Martin in New Mapenzi' Collabo

On their part, Sauti Sol said on Twitter that the song was specially done for Rwanda for the love they have been shown.

"To the beautiful people of the Republic of Rwanda, for your undying love for us, we've got something for you with the gifted Mani Martin," the group tweeted.

It should be recalled that during their visit to Rwanda, Sauti Sol mentioned Mani Martin among the talented Rwandan artistes, adding YvanBuravan, King James, The Ben and Charly and Nina.

It is understood the group also recorded a song with Yvan Buravan but it will be released at a later date.

Though their recent concert was marred by rain, Sauti Sol managed to yet again draw a crowd at Kigali Convention Centre (KCC) as they performed alongside YemiAlade, Bruce Melodie and others to usher in the New Year.

Though band member Willis Chimano was not around to perform, reportedly in Thailand on holiday, he was able to jet in to take part in the shooting of the video which will be outed soon.

