Nigeria: Everton Medics to Decide On Onyekuru's Injury Today

On-loan Anderlecht striker, Henry Onyekuru who is in the United Kingdom to find solution to his injury has been examined by the medical team of his parent club, Everton, as they checked closely the state of the damage to his medial ligament.

Onyekuru had earlier posted on his official Instagram page the progress being made on treating the injury. He praised the efficiency of the doctors, who according to him are "working hard to see how he can return to the pitch as soon as possible."

AOIFootball.com however learnt that the decision about the next step to take on the treatment will be disclosed today.

Onyekuru had earlier hinted that the initial report from the medics at Goodison Park indicated he may not need surgery contrary to reports.

Onyekuru joined Everton from Eupen at the beginning of the season but was immediately loaned out to Anderlecht where he overcame a slow start to hit good form.

The youngster scored nine goals in 19 league appearances for Anderlecht and 10 goals in 28 games in all competitions despite playing mostly as a wide forward.