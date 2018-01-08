8 January 2018

Nigeria: Comedy Radio Station Set to Boost Broadcast in Ibadan

By Emma Okonji

A newly launched radio station, Comedy Radio on the 32 FM Band, which is Nigeria's first comedy-themed radio station in Ibadan, Oyo State, has pledged to boost listeners experience in Ibadan and its environs.

Designed to create and broadcast provocative, entertaining, no-holds-barred humorous content and programmes that listeners could never get anywhere else on radio, a number of comedians have been signed up to host shows on the station, including WoliAgba, humourously tagged Prophet of Instagram Parish Ministry, Shete, arguably Ibadan's most refined comedy talent. 'Shete' whose real name is Akinshete Olakunle, is an award-winning act and the brain behind one of the biggest comedy events in Ibadan. Obama, a household name for indigenous comedy in Ibadan is also on the frequency.

The radio station says it is cut out to drive contents with a huge doze of humour and defines her target audience as 16 years + and lovers of humour.

The new radio station plans to leverage the power of humour to take on tough, sensitive and socio-economically important themes that impact the society, across news, sports, politics and religion. The radio station also promises to offer "mainstream daily and weekly programmes from some of the most outrageously talented on-air personalities in Ibadan, giving both established and up-coming presenters a unique platform to showcase their skills.

According to its CEO, Tunj Abioye, "I believe that laughter is a medicine this country needs to heal, so we started a radio station that is therapeutic, a radio brand that accentuates the sunny side of life.

"The launch of 32 FM Radio in Ibadan has been an instant hit for comedy fans and lovers of unique contenton radio. The days ahead are looking really bright for the station and her stakeholders."

