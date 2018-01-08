Joseph Chinotimba has demanded action against Buhera Rural District Council officials after it emerged that they failed to exhaust all the funds availed by the Zimbabwe National Road Authority for road repairs last year claiming he, at one time, used his own money to finance the exercise.

The Buhera South MP said this at a meeting in Mutare after transport minister Joram Gumbo presented a provincial report on funds utilisation by local authorities under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme.

Gumbo described Buhera and Mutasa RDCs as worst performers and tasked Minister of State Monica Mutsvangwa to crack the whip on the management.

The minister said Buhera RDC was allocated $413 000 and only used a paltry $153 000 while Mutasa used $100 000 from $335 000 allocated.

"Minister some of these authorities need a whip. You have to supervise them. It's so sad that they are given resources but failing to utilise them. There is complacency in the management," Gumbo told a meeting with heads of urban and rural authorities in Mutare recently.

Speaking during a question and answer session, Chinotimba did not have any kind words for Buhera council authorities whom he described as "lazy and incompetent".

"It's a pity that most of our roads are in bad shape and the council is failing to utilise the funds allocated by central government. Thanks minister for bringing this on this fora because we thought the resources were scarce.

"Minister of State this cannot happen; we should take action against these culprits. We cannot protect lazy people," said Chinotimba.

He said it pained him because at one time he forked out money his pocket to fund road rehabilitation in his constituency.

"Last time I forked my money to buy 20 000 litres of diesel for road repairs yet there are funds meant for that project lying idle. It's not fair," said an irate Chinotimba.

According to the transport minister, the country's road network has outlived its useful lifespan and government needs $5.5 billion for rehabilitation.