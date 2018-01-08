Sehliselo Ndebele, the only female Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) official who was arrested together with other seven male colleagues for demonstrating against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's involvement in the Gukurahundi genocide, has given a chilling account following her heavy brutalisation by state security agents who accused their victims of being sent by Jonathan Moyo.

Ndebele and the other male MRP officials were released from custody last week after the state conceded to the defence counsel's submission that their clients had no case to answer and that their constitutional rights had been violated following their arrest by the military and the police.

In an interview with New Zimbabwe, Ndebele, who is the party's Matebeleland North provincial committee member, said she immediately went into her period after she was thoroughly beaten by the soldiers.

On the fateful day, Ndebele said she and her colleagues had gone to the ZITF to alert Mnangagwa to the numerous burning issues affecting Matebeleland provinces.

"When Mnangagwa was about to begin his speech we raised our placards urging his government to address issues such as the closure of Bulawayo industries, marginalisation and Gukurahundi. Security agents in civilian clothes immediately pounced on us inside the hall. They ordered us out of the venue and took us outside where they started assaulting us," said Ndebele.

She said when the assailants, who included soldiers in civilian clothes and one Zanu PF youth whom she identified as Magura Charumbira, noticed that the beatings had attracted attention from the crowds they took them to a secluded place in a hallway passage and launched fresh assaults on them.

According to her, one senior police officer pleaded with the soldiers to stop the beatings but they ignored him.

"I was among those who were thoroughly beaten. The assailants thought just because I am a woman, I was the weakest point. They kept on asking me who had sent us to demonstrate. They plucked out one of my locks from my head which was very painful. They also kicked and assaulted me all over the body using clenched fists and whips," she said.

Ndebele said when she and her colleagues were drenched in blood, the soldiers poured cold water on them. While assaulting them, Ndebele said, the soldiers accused their victims of being members of the Zanu PF G40 faction.

"While assaulting us, they kept accusing us of being sent by Jonathan Moyo to embarrass Mnangagwa. They said we were G40 members bent on tarnishing the image of Mnangagwa," she said.

After threatening to take their victims to the KGVI army headquarters in Harare, the soldiers eventually took the captives to Brad Barracks in a police vehicle where they were further interrogated.

The army officers took the profiles and physical addresses of their victims. They also took their photos, Ndebele said.

"When we were at Brad barracks, I suddenly went into my period because of shock. They refused me to put a sanitary wear until when we were taken to Bulawayo Central police station at around 8 pm. Even at the Bulawayo police station, I was only allowed to change the pad once per day," she said.

Ndebele said she felt her womanhood and privacy was violated during the arrest.

"There is no doubt that my womanhood was violated. I was forced to plead with male police officers to change my sanitary pads. I was also confined to a sewer soaked cell with no shoes. I was also bitten by mosquitoes all over my body. I could not bath for almost three days," she said.

Some of her colleagues who were seriously injured include Brighton Ithupeng Sibanda, the party's national treasurer, and the party's Gwanda aspiring MP, Malwande Nyathi.

Sibanda suffered injuries to the spinal cord as well as facial injuries. His doctor has referred him to a specialist in South Africa for further medical attention.

The party's leader, Mqondisi Moyo, described the army's actions as illegal and unfortunate.

"The Mnangagwa government seems to be worse than the Mugabe regime. Why is the military involved in purely civilian matters? Again, the perpetrators have positively identified Zanu PF activists who were at the forefront of the beating our people alleging that they were G40 members. Who is going to be safe in this country when ruling party youths can simply arrest people willy-nilly," said Moyo.

The (MPR) officials were released without any charges last Wednesday.

Dumisani Dube from Abameli Human Rights Lawyers told New Zimbabwe at Bulawayo Magistrates courts that the eight were released after the state conceded to the defence counsel's submission that their clients had no case to answer and that their constitutional rights had been violated following their arrest by the military and the police. All the victims are currently receiving treatment at a local private hospital.