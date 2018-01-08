8 January 2018

Nigeria: Govt, Akwa Ibom Begin Process for New Deep Seaport

By Simon Echewofun Sunday

The federal and Akwa Ibom governments will begin the procurement for the Ibom Deep Seaport (IDSP) project this month.

A statement from the technical committee of the project, yesterday, said the procurement process would begin with seeking for private sector port developer/operators.

It noted that the committee has chosen Global Maritime and Port Services Pte Ltd (GMAPS) of Singapore as the transaction advisor while PwC, Nigeria is the project manager.

It said the IDSP is one of the most promising Public Private Partnership (PPP) infrastructure initiatives in Africa because of the unique and unparalleled investment opportunities it offers international seaport developers, operators and investors as well as its potential for driving inclusive economic growth in Nigeria and the West and Central African sub-regions.

Strategically located in the south east of Akwa Ibom State, it spans 2,565 hectares greenfield port area designed for New Panamax Class vessels with channel (18.24m) and a turning basin and berth depth of 16.72 metres and a quay length of 7.5 kilometres.

When fully developed, the container terminals would accommodate up to 13 New Panamax Class container vessels and two very large feeder vessels, it said.

"With limited land to expand the existing seaports in Lagos and the inhibiting conditions against the development or expansion of other ports in neighbouring countries, IDSP offers an ultra-modern facility with modern cargo handling equipment, facilities and systems,"it said.

