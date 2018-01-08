Nigeria: Test Coaches Arrive for Abuja Light Rail Service

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has taken delivery of three coaches for the trial operations of its light rail service.

Transport Secretary, Comrade Kayode Opeifa, while speaking to newsmen after taking delivery of the coaches at the weekend, assured FCT residents that the FCT Administration is committed to the project.

Comrade Opeifa commended the FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Musa Bello for the passion and energy he invested in driving the project.

The ultra-modern coaches, with a total capacity of 390 passengers, arrived at the same time with the Kaduna rolling stocks at the end of last year.

Comrade Opeifa noted that FCTA could not commence trial runs because of the preliminary logistics needed before the exercise.

He said the rail services, when fully operational, would convey between 120,000 and 200000 passengers daily in the 20 coaches planned in the loop. He however stressed that the coaches would not be introduced at once but progressively ramped up to reach the maximum number.

Meanwhile the 12 stations traversing the rail-line corridor are complete including the Abuja Metro Station behind the Abuja World Trade Centre also known as the Central Railway Station.