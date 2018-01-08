Nigeria: Northern Youths, ADP Kick Against Buhari's Re-Election Bid

A coalition of northern youths has kicked against any move by President Muhammadu Buhari to seek a second term in office. Their stance is backed by the National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yabaji Yusuf Sani, an engineer.

The leader of the Northern Youths Coalition, Abdulmajeed Babangida Sa'ad, told journalists in Kano yesterday that Buhari's three years in office had not shown any sign that there would be any meaningful improvement in the life of the people if offered a second term.

"The coalition, out of patriotism, is asking Mr. President to honourably shun any call on him to seek for second term in office by sycophants and mischievous politicians who are working for their interests that are detrimental to the diverse interests of the teeming populace.

"From what we have seen over the last three years, we are convinced there is no concrete hope that Buhari has the capacity to deliver on good governance when given the second chance," he said.

According to Sa'ad, "This government has failed. The issue of security goes beyond insurgency. There is unemployment, no basic and effective health care system and education is collapsing. All these are elements that have direct bearing on security.

"The way people perceive security is very narrow, they should look at it beyond insurgency. They should put into consideration kidnapping, farmers-herdsmen clashes, ethnic clashes and religious tension."

On the legitimacy of the groups, Sa'ad said "a larger number of them are registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and are recognized by the law. Many others are pressure groups and are equally recognized by law because of the section of the constitution that recognizes freedom of association."

Sa'ad denied allegation that the coalition was being used by another interest group.

"Most of us here fought for the actualization of this government and nobody in the past accused us of supporting the government. We played our part in bringing the government to power, and now we discovered it is performing below our expectation, and it seems it has no blueprint or programme on how to deliver Nigerians from the problems they are facing. Our advice is that they should deliver on their promises rather than thinking of a second term," he said.

In an interview, Sani maintained that there was nothing on ground to justify the on-going calls on Buhari to seek the mandate of Nigerians at the poll next year.

He spoke against the backdrop of the decision by the Minister of Communication Technology, Adebayo Shittu, to put up a campaign organisation for the re-election of Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the 2019 poll.

Sani who described Buhari as an analogue president remarked that it was unfortunate that key government officials and their cronies are taking the intelligence of Nigerians for granted.

He said: "In a civilized society, you will be mindful of the backlash. What impact has this administration made? We now have kidnappings and killings. Corruption is even more endemic. Fuel scarcity has come back. For a minister to come out and say that, it's a slap on the nation.

"Believe me, President Buhari should be in his ranch drinking "fura de nunu". We are not saying he doesn't have the right to contest. But morally, it is wrong. He should be an elder stateman like the late Nelson Mandela by resetting the agenda of the country.

"Anytime somebody is insisting on something, that person has nothing to offer. Four years are enough for him being a former head of state. With this abysmal performance, it is ridiculous. He has the right. But Nigerians have the right to reject them, especially the ragtag put together organization called the APC."

He assured that the ADP which has a special place for the youths and women at heart would spring a surprise by presenting a better alternative than Buhari at the poll.

Claiming that Nigeria is worse for it in the anti-graft war and the spate of insecurity in the polity, he expressed the readiness of the ADP to engage in "coalition" or "collaboration" with other political parties instead of merger ahead of 2019.

He added: "We can give this country what it requires in terms of leadership. This country is always looked up to. We have no business being where we are today. It is unfortunate. "