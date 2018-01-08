Nigeria: Rivers Residents Rejoice Over Death of Kidnapper Waney

The killing of the most wanted kidnapper and cultist, Don Waney, has thrown residents and security officers in Rivers State into jubilation.

Waney was shot dead on Saturday evening in a joint operation with the Department of State Services (DSS) Rivers State command and the Nigerian Army.

The army yesterday paraded the remains of Igwedibia Ejima Johnson popularly called Don Waney; his second-in-command, Ikechukwu Adiele, and another gang member, Lucky Ode, who were killed by a combined team of the army and Department of State Services (DSS) at an Enugu neighbourhood on Saturday

The Guardian gathered that families in Omoku communities in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local council yesterday celebrated his death. Immediately the news broke yesterday morning, various families went to church for a thanksgiving service.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has explained how the alleged mastermind of the New Year day attack was killed.

A statement signed yesterday by the Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 6 Division, Port Harcourt, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, said the suspect relocated to Enugu State after the New Year murder of 23 people returning from a church in Omoku.

He said the suspect was already planning another attack on Omoku even while in Enugu, adding that he was shot and killed in Enugu while trying to evade arrest.

The statement said: "The authorities of 6 Division Nigerian Army Port Harcourt wish to inform the peace loving people of Omoku in ONELGA in particular, Rivers State and indeed the entire good people of Niger Delta in general that the notorious cult leader, kidnap kingpin and mass murderer Don Waney is dead.

"The remains of Don Waney and his cohorts were brought back to Port Harcourt, Rivers State by the combine team and handed over to the Rivers State Police Command for further action."

Also, the General Officer Commanding 6 Division, of the Nigerian Army, Enobong Udoh, told reporters that the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to apprehend the heartless masterminds of Omoku massacre forced the killing of the notorious killer.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed, noted that the security agencies worked in synergy to achieve the feat.

"The perpetrators have been gunned down after an exchange of gunfire. Security agencies are working round the clock to ensure that people live in peace without molestation."