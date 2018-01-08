8 January 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigerian Businesses in Focus At Sierra Leone's Presidential Poll

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Seye Olumide

As preparations for the Sierra Leone presidential election scheduled for March 7 heat up, Nigeria business interest has become a major focus of campaign between the ruling All Peoples Congress (APC) and the major opposition Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) and its splinter faction, the National Grand Coalition (NGC).

While it is being perceived that Nigerian businesses are facing veiled threats from the two leading opposition parties in the country, which has persistently alleged that the ruling party has sold the country's economy to business leaders from Lagos and Abuja, APC has promptly dismissed the allegation as baseless and untrue.

Although, Nigerian banks and trading firms are said to occupy prominent place in the economy of Sierra Leone, on two occasions in recent weeks, top opposition leaders were alleged to have threatened to clip the wings of foreign businesses in the nation's economy, accusing Nigerian businessmen in particular of invading the country.

An NGC opposition leader was quoted accusing the Bai Koroma administration of having sold the economy to foreign business leaders.

During another campaign held in the north of the country last week, an SLPP leader was quoted to have raised the alarm against the domination of the country's economy by Nigerian businesses, assuring that his party would introduce appropriate law to address the development.

While representatives of the opposition parties denied the reports, describing it as a cheap blackmail by the ruling party, clips from campaigns across the country however proved otherwise. A top Nigerian banker in the country, who did not want his name mentioned said the anti-Nigerian rhetoric among opposition, is widely reported in the country.

The APC candidate, Dr. Samura Kamara denied any Nigerian hijack of the Sierra Léone economy, saying, "If anything, Nigeria has been pivotal to the economic growth and recovery of the country.

Kamara, while applauding the involvement of foreign partners contributions to the development and growth of his country's economy said, "It would be unfair to attack Nigerian businesses. Nigerian businesses are safe under an APC government and we pledge to do more in term of deepening the relationship between the two countries."

Nigeria

Fatal Nigeria Land Clashes Rated As Genocide

The recent killing of more than 30 villagers by cattle herders during communal clashes in Nigeria has been denounced as… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.