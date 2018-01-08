Nigeria: Bello Can't Deliver Kogi to Buhari in 2019 - PDP

Lokoja — The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State has said that Governor Yahaya Bello cannot deliver the state to President Muhammadu Buhari come 2019 as he recently boasted.

Bello had told State House correspondents, in Abuja, that Kogi had endorsed Buhari for a second term and boasted that Buhari's votes in the state would "dwarf" that of Katsina (Buhari's home state) come 2019.

But PDP publicity secretary in the state, Bode Ogunmola, at a press conference, yesterday, in Lokoja, said the governor was only daydreaming as he had no "political ground" and followership that could deliver the state to Buhari and his party, APC, as he claimed.

"How can Governor Bello convince Kogites to vote for Buhari in 2019 when there is hardship everywhere? He should stop deceiving the president just because he is looking for cheap political favour.

"Bello knows himself that in his country home, which is the central part of the state, he can't deliver for Buhari. Workers are dying due to lack of payment of salary.

"As it is today, pensioners are crying because of lack of payment of entitlements; and the governor will go to Abuja and begin to tell the world who will vote more for the president. As far as we are concerned, during election time, we will know who is on ground," he said.

He said it was diversionary for the governor to be talking about Buhari's 2019 presidential ambition at a point when there were problems of fuel supply, high level insecurity and killings in Benue, Rivers, Kaduna and some north eastern states.

Ogunmola, who faulted the governor's claim that he borrowed N10 billion to pay workers' salaries, reminded him that he would be made to account for all such monies after his term in office.

But reacting, the Director General on Media and Publicity to the governor, Kingsley Fanwo, said the chances of Buhari in the state were very bright, adding that, "Governor Yahaya Bello is immensely popular across the state and that was showcased during the recently held solidarity rallies across the state."

He added, "I sympathise with PDP. They were shocked by the show of support. It is important for the dying horse to continue to kick. PDP will go into final oblivion in 2019 in Kogi State," he said.