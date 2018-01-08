8 January 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: PDP Sweeps All 22 LG Chairmanship Seats, All Councillorships

By Festus Ahon

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP won all 22 chairmanship seats and all but one councillorship position in the Delta State local government election conducted last Saturday, the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC declared yesterday.

The lone councillorship position won by the All Progressives Congress, APC was in Ward 2, Aniocha North local government area, the base of the minister of state for petroleum, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu.

The results were announced at the DSIEC headquarters in Asaba, by the various local government returning officers who took turns to make their declaration.

Chairman of the Commission, Chief Mike Ogbodu said fresh election would be held in Ughelli North and Ethiope East on Tuesday January 9, while the result of Ika South was ready but the returning officer was unavailable to announce it as a result of ill health.

He said 57 PDP councillorship candidates were returned unopposed, adding that the PDP won 424 councillorship seats contested for while the APC won one seat in Aniocha North.

Ogbodu said the result of one ward in Isoko North is being withheld as result of court injunction.

