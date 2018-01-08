8 January 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: Fatal Nigeria Land Clashes Rated As Genocide

By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — The recent killing of more than 30 villagers by cattle herders during communal clashes in Nigeria has been denounced as genocide.

Killings in the central Benue State are the latest in a series of bloodshed blamed on the armed Fulani cattle herders amid concerns of laxity by the government of President Muhamadu Buhari, a Fulani.

The killings have been reported in the Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the state where the assailants reportedly shot villagers indiscriminately and burnt down their homes.

Emmanuel Iffer, the Association of Benue Journalists (ABJ), urged Buhari's government to clamp down on the "terrorist herders" he accused of developed strategic plans to wipe out villagers during conflicts over waning resources.

"The association, therefore, views the slaughtering of some 33 human beings in that state and with dozens more injured, as a crime against humanity," Iffer said.

He said the persistent killings showed "flashes of genocide."

The Benue State Government, led by Buhari's ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said the killings could be linked to legislation outlawing open grazing laws in the state.

"No level of intimidation and killings by the herdsmen will force us to repeal the law," Governor Samuel Ortom said.

Six people had been arrested.

Police Commissioner, Ibrahim Idriss, said security had been increased in affected areas.

"Our helicopters are flying to the flashpoints to ensure safety of the communities," Idriss stated.

