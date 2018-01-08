South Africa: Trevor Noah Takes Out Ad in New York Times Hoping to Win Donald Trump's 'Dishonest Media' Award

Channel24 reported earlier this week that fake news king and caustic American president Donald Trump announced he is starting his own Dishonest Media Awards from the White House that he will dish out on the day after this Sunday's upcoming Golden Globe Awards.

Taking to Twitter, where he often does his little rants, Trump said that he will announce on this coming Monday his new - in all capital letters - "MOST DISHONEST & CORRUPT MEDIA AWARDS OF THE YEAR".

The 71-year-old said he would be handing out his "dishonest media" awards in various "fake media" categories, ranging from "dishonest" to "bad reporting".

Well, South African comedian Trevor Noah isn't leaving anything up to chance - he really wants one of those.

In fact, to grab Trump's attention, the host of The Daily Show took out a full-page ad in the New York Times stating: "For your Most Dishonest & Corrupt Media Awards of the Year consideration".

The ad includes a photo of Trevor as well as some quotes calling the show "monotonous ... liberal dogma" and "a fake news show".

At the bottom of the ad it reads: "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is so fake even this ad isn't real".

Noah, however, has some stiff competition as Stephen Colbert of CBS's The Late Show also launched an ad campaign to bag one of the so-called #Fakies.

