Primrose Hill golfer Victor Lange will take a bucket load of confidence to his upcoming qualifier for the BMW SA Open after he bagged his first IGT Challenge Tour victory in the 11th Race to Q-School at Germiston Golf Club.

The overnight leader closed with a 67 to seal a four-shot victory on 15-under 201.

During a four-year tenure at Louisiana Tech in the United States, Lange accumulated some impressive credentials and almost single-handedly rewrote their record books. The former Central Gauteng standout graduated in 2016 with a degree in finance and as one - if not the most - accomplished golfers in the school's golfing history.

The 24-year-old put that remarkable talent on show in Thursday's second round when he wiped out a four-shot deficit with a flawless nine-under-par 63 to catapult into the lead.

Starting the last round with a one-stroke advantage, Lange kept the chasing pack at bay with birdies at the second, third and fourth holes, however costly mistakes at six and 10 opened the door for a charging Luke Brown.

Just two months ago, Brown went wire-to-wire around the East Rand layout to lift his maiden title on South Africa's premier golf development circuit in the fourth Race to Q-School event.

The Sandton amateur lagged three off the pace at the start of the final round, but pulled within a shot of Lange with an eagle at the par five second and birdies at the fourth, fifth and eighth holes. When Lange bogeyed the 10th, Brown took over the driver's seat.

'It was only when I got to the par five that I realised that I was trailing Luke,' said Lange. 'I had an eagle at 13 in the second round, so I was gunning for a birdie, but it was turned out to be quite an unorthodox four. I leaked my tee shot right and was forced to lay up short of the water. I edged it on and had an uphill putt left, about 15 foot from the pin.

'When the putt dropped it definitely sparked some momentum. I hit my tee shot at the next hole slightly off-line, but I hit a great second and caught the fringe. I made the putt and the holes started looking like buckets.'

The par three 15th was playing straight into the wind. Lange's nine-iron tee shot finished on the fringe again and he holed the putt to move to 14 under. 'After a solid par at 16, I thought I had a one shot lead with two to play,' he said. 'The 17th is a tough hole, but I hit a beautiful second in and made the putt.

'I made a text book par at the finishing hole, and I only realised that Luke had dropped a couple of shots down the last four holes when I stepped off the green. I actually have to thank Luke, because he really inspired me to try and go low over the last six holes.

'I worked incredible hard on some changes last year and it's fantastic to see that all come together like this. This is almost the most confident as I've ever been with my game. It's been really fantastic to have this event to prepare for the qualifier and hopefully it's good enough to land me a spot in the field at Glendower next week.'

Brown took second on his own with a closing 68 and a 67 secured third on 10-under for Andi Dill.

Pretoria amateur Danielle du Toit - fresh from her victory in the All-India Ladies Amateur - carded rounds of 70, 73 and 71 in her first IGT Challenge Tour appearance to tie for 18 on two under with IGT Challenge Tour winner Thriston Lawrence and Andre van Heerden

Final Result

All competitors SA unless otherwise specified and amateurs indicated as AMA.

201 - Victor Lange 71 63 67

205 - Luke Brown AMA 69 68 68

206 - Andi Dill 70 69 67

207 - Rhys West 70 71 66

208 - Richard Joubert 71 69 68, Matthew Rushton 69 66 73

209 - Roberto Lupini 69 73 67, Ruan Conradie 70 71 68, John McClean (NIR) 68 71 70, Ruhan van Dijk AMA 67 69 73

210 - Albert Venter 68 72 70, Makhetha Mazibuko 67 70 73

211 - Hayden Griffiths AMA 71 74 66

212 - Estiaan Conradie 70 74 68, Heinrich Bruiners 71 70 71

213 - Omar Sandys 69 75 69, Neil Cheetham (ENG) 70 70 73

214 - Thriston Lawrence 71 74 69, Andre van Heerden AMA 67 80 67, Danielle du Toit AMA 70 73 71

215 - Altaaf Bux 71 75 69, Tristen Strydom 69 74 72

216 - Louis Albertse AMA 75 70 71, Danie van Tonder 77 67 72, Maritz Wessels 72 69 75, Jason Roets 69 69 78

217 - Irvin Mazibuko 73 70 74, Francois Coetzee 71 72 74

218 - John Bele 72 73 73, Nico du Buisson AMA 73 72 73, MJ Viljoen 71 73 74, Juran Dreyer AMA 71 78 69, Teboho Sefatsa 77 72 69

220 - Clinton Grobler 74 72 74, Philip Geerts (ITA) 74 74 72, Tumelo Molloyi AMA 80 71 69

221 - Eric Nel AMA 76 73 72

222 - Handre Truter AMA 78 69 75, Keanu Pestana AMA 74 74 74

223 - Wayne Stroebel 77 71 75, Bryce McCabe 78 70 75, Tertius van den Berg 76 73 74

224 - Dylan Docherty 82 68 74, Gerard du Plooy 72 79 73

225 - Ruben Labuschagne 75 76 74

226 - Matthew Rossouw AMA 71 74 81

227 - Michael Kok AMA 73 76 78, Theunis Bezuidenhout AMA 75 76 76, Jadrick Fourie AMA 73 79 75

228 - Barend Knoetze 75 73 80, Brendan Britten (NAM) 73 75 80, Mitchell Kock AMA 76 74 78

235 - Patrick Thompson 78 74 83

WDN - Eric Park (KOR) 75 76 WDN