Tanzania: Emerging From Doldrums

Marine Shipping Company Limited increases its fleet from one to four within a year

THE Marine Shipping Company Limited (MSCL), a state-owned company that was almost on the verge of collapsing, has tremendously turned around its business profile within a year, thanks to the short term strategy crafted by its new management with full support from President John Magufuli's government.

A year ago, MSCL was operating a single and the oldest MV Liemba on Lake Tanganyika, but today, the maritime firm operates a total of four ships, including MT Sangara, an oil tanker that plies on Lake Tanganyika with routes to Kalemi and Uvira in DR Congo and Bujumbura in Burundi.

Other ships that are up and running are MV Liemba that plies on Lake Tanganyika, MV Clarias and MV Umoja that all ply on Lake Victoria. Speaking to the 'Sunday News' in an exclusive interview, MSCL Acting General Manager, Eric Hamissi, said the company suffered enormous losses for the whole period when other ships were grounded.

According to Mr Hamissi, when he took over the reins of the firm about a year ago, he was compelled to come up with a short term strategy to revive the slowly sinking company, which was subsequently approved by the board.

Among other things, the strategy aimed at rehabilitating some grounded ships, installation of an electronic system, fuel monitoring system, procurement of new ships and training of a new workforce, composed largely of young professionals.

The MSCL top boss said in the rehabilitation work of its fleet, Tanzania Ports Authority deserved kudos for proving a facilitation fund with the central government dishing out billions of shillings to procure a new vessel. "Part of the fund spent on rehabilitating our fleet came from the MSCL revenue sources but the TPA board and the central government played a pivotal role in the firm's revival plan," Mr Hamissi said.

On the ongoing rehabilitation work of its fleet of ships, Mr Hamissi said repairs of the fifth ship -ML Wimbi, a 120-tonne vessel is expected to resume operations next week, as its rehabilitation was almost complete. "ML Wimbi is a light cargo ship that will ply on Lake Victoria.

It is suitable for ferrying cargo to any destination within and aroundLake Victoria. Given the fact that Lake Victoria has a number of islets, this light vessel will be very useful for businesspersons, the government and other entities," he said.

According to the plans, repair work on MV Serengeti was expected to start next week before it starts operations from Mwanza to Bukoba in March. Mr Hamissi said mid this month, a team of technicians would be dispatched to Kyela to start repair work on MV Songea to provide services on Lake Nyasa.

MV Victoria and MV Butiama would also undergo major maintenance after another South Korean company- KTMI- won the bid. According to Mr Hamissi, the company would rehabilitate MV Victoria at the cost of 22bn/- while hat of MV Butiama would cost 4.8bn/-.

He explained that due diligence on the company was already done, adding that the contract was expected to be officially signed this month with the rehabilitation work expected to start by March. Although MV Liemba is operating, it is also lined up for repairs.

According to Mr Hamissi, a company from Denmark has been appointed to undertake the work. However, he said, given the historical links with Germany, the country, through its embassy in Dar es Salaam, had expressed interest to get involved in the rehabilitation work.

On plans to purchase a new ship, the acting general manager said within a year MSCL had secured a contract with a South Korean firm, STX Shipyard, for the supply of a new ship with a capacity of 1,200 passengers and 400 tonnes of cargo.

Mr Hamissi said the contract worth $37 million would be officially signed soon, as it had gone through all the procedures, including due diligence. It would be assembled in the country and operate on Lake Victoria.

On electronic ticketing, Mr Hamissi said everything was completed and the system would be piloted on MV Clarias that plies along Mwanza- Nansio route. The system was made possible with the help of e-Government Agency (eGA).

On top of that, Mr Hamissi, said the marine company would install Floscan Fuel Monitoring System to monitor fuel consumption in its ships. When both systems become operational they would reduce theft of revenue by 95 per cent.

On the business perspective, Mr Hamissi said MSCL had a brighter future, especially with operations of some strategically located ships, including the MT Sangara which now makes profits. "The oil tanker is now busy after attracting the attention of oil dealers in Uvira, Kalemi in DR Congo and Bunjumbura in Burundi.

The vessel that started plying at the end of last November had already generated $40,000 (900mn/-) by last December. He said MV Umoja that now plies from Mwanza through various ports in Lake Victoria to Port Bell in Uganda was a strategic train ferry.

He said the cargo ship that started operations last December was a big relief for traders and ordinary people in the Lake Zone, particularly those ferrying goods through Kemondo Port in Kagera Region. "On December 23, MV Umoja made a trip to Port Bell in Uganda with 1,200 tonnes of cement," Mr Hamissi said.

Currently, he explained further, the vessel carries loose cargo but it would later carry train cargo up to Port Bell, thereby improving the performance of Tanzania Ports Authority. MSCL is a Tanzanian company that operates ferries, cargo ships and tankers on three of the African Great Lakes of Victoria, Tanganyika and Nyasa. It provides services to neighbouring Burundi, DR Congo, Zambia and Malawi.