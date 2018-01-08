Tanzania: Prime Minister Orders Probe in Two Co-Op Unions

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered that officials of Mbinga Marketing Co-operative Union (MBICU) and Mbinga Farmers Cooperative Union (MBIFACU) be probed, in the wake of revelations of irregularities in their operations.

Implementation of the orderis apparently underway, since the premier issued it on Friday evening and had hinted that the probe team was already in Mbinga District for the assignment. He was addressing a public rally at CCM grounds in Mbinga town, stressing that disciplinary measures would be taken against officials who would be proven to be culprits.

The Premier instructed the Officer Commanding District (OCD) to ensure that the unions' offices remained closed to block anyone from tampering with evidence before the probe began in earnest. Mr Majaliwa told the audience that he was aware that MBICU collapsed a long time ago and that it was heavily indebted, and that MBIFACU had been established to replace it.

He elaborated: "Even after the establishment of MBIFACU, no improvements were registered. So, I want officials who led MBICU and those who are leading MBIFACU to be traced wherever they are, to give explanations to the probe team."

The premier said the government would like to know the whereabouts of the union funds. "We want to know where the union's money is kept; we want answers from the leaders," he stated emphatically. He added: "We want to identify MBICU's debts registered with the Treasury Registrar; we want to reclaim our hotel, farms and buildings."

He said the fifth phase government was determined to consolidate the cash crop sector pegged on cotton, coffee, tea, cashew nuts and tobacco, which were fundamental foreign exchange earners. The government is set to oversee the production of the crops at planting, harvesting and market exploration, he pointed out.

He explained that he had already made follow ups on the production of cashew nuts, tobacco and cotton and that he has now started to make a close follow up on coffee in Mbinga District. The premier assured the public that the government was determined to consolidate coffee production in Ruvuma, Mbeya, Kagera and Kigoma regions as well as other regions.

A meeting between Mr Majaliwa and coffee stakeholders is scheduled for January 14, 2018 in Dodoma, which he says would embrace regional commissioners, district commissioners, council directors, extension officers, cooperative society officials and others from coffee growing areas.

"I will meet coffee stakeholders in Dodoma so that we can discuss and share ideas on how production can be improved, and will also brainstorm on how to supervise and run business related to the crop," he said. Meanwhile, the premier directed that starting next season, coffee should be sold through auction under the cooperative society system.

"Starting next season, coffee will be sold through auction, whoever wants to buy coffee from Tanzania must go to the auction, and non-compliant traders will be arrested and prosecuted," he said. He said some crooks had been buying coffee clandestinely in villages, characterising the trend as sheer thievery to which the government was determined to put a stop.