South Africa: Police Clampdown On Drug Dealers in the in Uitenhage and Humansdorp Clusters

press release

Police officials remain committed in their efforts to continuously seize drugs that contribute to the destruction of the lives of the communities we serve. During the weekend police officers made their presence felt by swooping on several drug dens. Police intelligence was followed up on and several successes were obtained and suspects were apprehended for the illegal possession of drugs.

Police officials from SAPS Kamesh and the Operational Command Centre in Uitenhage conducted a search yesterday, 5 January 2018 at 15:30 at Hillwacht Road, Kabah and arrested a 48-year-old male who was found in possession of three bags of dagga, dagga trees, cash and bankies dagga with an estimated value of R4000. The suspect was detained on a charge of dealing in dagga. The team searched a residence at 19:00 in Mooimeisie Street, Rosedale and confiscated dagga and mandrax worth more than R3000. No arrests were made. At 09:00 today, 6 January 2018, members searched a premise in Hillwach Road, Kabah and seized ten dagga plants, wrapped dagga and cash worth over R1000. A 55-year-old male was arrested for dealing in dagga. At 13:45 today, 6 January 2018, a 53-year-old man was arrested in Grompou Street, Rosedale for being in possession of 40 mandrax tablets and dagga worth over R3 000-00. The suspect was arrested on a charge of dealing in mandrax.

Last night, Friday, 5 January 2018, members from Joubertina SAPS received valuable information and arrested a 35-year-old male in Omega Street, Ravinia, for possession of mandrax after mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R1500-00 was seized. Ten more arrests were effected at stations in the Cluster, for the illegal possession of smaller quantities of drugs.

All these suspects will appear in the various courts in and around the Uitenhage and Humansdorp Magistrate's Courts on drug related charges.

The South African Police Service wants to encourage the community to work with the SAPS in reducing crime and they appeal to the community to provide valuable information that will lead to the confiscation of illegal firearms, drugs and the arrest of those involved. Contact Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211 with information.