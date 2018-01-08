Zambia: Teachers Being Illegally Transferred - ZCTU

The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions has accused government through the Ministry of General Education of illegally transferring teachers on payroll from one union to another without their consent.

ZCTU Director Public Relations and International Affairs Martin Chembe said such payroll movements have been done without the consent of the affected teachers and has exposed a weak supervisory mechanism at the Ministry of General Education.

"The ZCTU has received a number of complaints from the affected teachers who have expressed surprise at the development because they never made any applications to change unions. The Ministry of General Education has been moving teachers from different unions within the Ministry to a named union and we suspect this is being done in order to destabilise these other union," he said.

"We find it unfortunate that a Ministry which is just coming from answering serious audit queries concerning misuse and misappropriation of funds should allow its officials to engage in such activities. It is even more disappointing that those supervising the payroll system in the Ministry should allow this to go on."

He said supervisors should have raised a red flag upon realising that there was a massive payroll transfer of teachers from various unions within the ministry to one particular union adding that the fact that they chose to remain silent means that they are involved in the scandal and it is regrettable that it was allowed to go on.

"Teacher unions have lost members through this carefully orchestrated move by the Ministry and we want to appeal to investigative wings to probe who is involved in perpetuating such an illegality at the Ministry Headquarters. People should not be allowed to tamper with the payroll anyhow, especially that money gets involved in the process and the owners of such funds are not consulted. This raises a lot of suspicions," Chembe said.