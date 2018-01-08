7 January 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Kitwe Records First Two Cases of Cholera

By Andre Musonda

Kitwe District has recorded its first two cases of cholera involving children below the age of two.

Despite the early preparations by Kitwe Mayor Christopher Kang'ombe and District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu, the epidemic has hit the mining town breaking out from two rural compounds, Zambia and Buchi.

Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu said the two cases of cholera are being treated at Kitwe Teaching Hospital.

"I wish to confirm that here in Kitwe we have recorded so far two cases of cholera, very little children that have tested positive to cholera. There is need for the public to take precaution now that we are also affected," Mpundu stated.

He added that with the cases of cholera now recorded in the district, the sale of any edible foods on the market has since been banned until such a time the situation will normalise.

Mpundu has however advised the public not to panic as the two cases recorded are being treated and measures have been put in place to avoid further outbreaks.

"However, I wish to inform the public not to panic as the two victims who are children are being attended to by health personnel but there is need to take precautions to avoid further outbreaks," said Mpundu.

