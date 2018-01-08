7 January 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: Ng'onga Makes Final CHAN Cut

By Evans Mulenga

Wedson Nyirenda has named his final 23-member CHAN squad with Alex 'Bazo' Ng'onga set to lead the attack while Ronald 'Sate Sate' Kampamba has been dropped.

Nyirenda has kept faith in the misfiring Ng'onga with Mischeck Chaila missing out due to a knee injury.

The team is expected to leave for Morocco on Monday where they campaign in Group B which comprises Cotedvoire, Namibia and Uganda.

Zambia participated in the last edition of the CHAN in 2016 where they finished in the quarterfinals.

(GOALKEEPERS)

Moses Mapulanga (Nkana), Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco), Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos)

(DEFENDERS)

Simon Silwimba, Fackson Kapumbu (both Zesco United), Lawrence Chungu, Isaac Shamujompa (both Power Dynamos), John Mwangeni (Nkana), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco) Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes),

(MIDFIELDERS)

Donashano Malama (Nkana), Kondwani Mtonga (Zesco United), Jack Chirwa, Mike Katiba (both Green Buffaloes), Larry Bwalya, Godfrey Ngwenya (both Power Dynamos, Augustine Mulenga, Ernest Mbewe (both Zanaco)

(STRIKERS)

Friday Samu (Green Buffaloes), Alex Ng'onga (Power Dynamos), Martin Phiri (Zanaco), Lazarous Kambole (Zesco United), Chanda Mushili (Lumwana Radiants).

