Zimbabwe: Dondo Back in the Studio With a Masterpiece

Afro-fusion artist Sam Dondo kicked off 2018 by announcing his upcoming project, a 10-track album, which will be launched in Harare on April 13.

Dondo launched his debut album Dyara Minamato at an event that was graced by some of the country's top performers -- Oliver Mtukudzi, Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Sulumani Chimbetu and Winky D.

Last year Watershed Marimba Band was the only supporting act when the lanky musician launched his second album titled Game Changer at Meikles Hotel.

This year, Dondo and his team are yet to announce the venue... but his previous album launch ceremonies were out of this world.

Like in previous projects, the Impala Subway Crooners frontman has gathered together a host of talented, professional musicians from all backgrounds for the project, which will also feature South African hip-hop star Cassper Nyovest.

Dondo's music has a bias towards traditional contemporary style, blending the essential tunes of Zimbabwean traditional beat and reggae timbres.

"Sam has tried to maintain his traditional beat which is contained in all the songs on this new project," said Thompson Dondo who is the executive producer for the project.

"For continuity purposes, we are working with Munya Viya of Viyali Studios who is the producer and it will be mixed and mastered in Cape Town by Keith Ferguson."

Dondo said the project would be 95% complete before it is send to South Africa for the final part.

"We are almost done in the studio and we will be sending the music to Keith for mixing and mastering. Cassper is doing his part on one of the tracks that was send to him and his producer Alie Keyz is handling everything," Dondo said.

Dondo said the fact that Sam's music had social perspective was part of a larger family evolution, hence one of the songs on the album talks about the cradle of the Dondo clan.

"His music is rich in messages and one of the songs on the new album speaks on the origins of the Dondo clan. It's a powerful message that speaks about the history of the Dondo people," he said.

Dondo said while Sam's music was mainly for the mature, his latest album targeted a diversified audience. There are danceable tracks.

"It's a potpourri of danceable songs overlaid with powerful vocals, buoyant lyricism and a tasty sprinkling of Zimbabwean beat," he said.

Sam said the messages in his songs have a social bearing which was inspired by his brief stint with a humanitarian organisation.

"We went to Tanzania and Zambia and I saw the face of poverty. I have seen how families struggle to raise children and this is what I am singing about, with reference to my country," he said.