Uganda: Socialite Bryan White, Police Officer Released On Bail Over Attempted Murder Charges

By Abubaker Lubowa and Jalira Namyalo

Socialite Brian Kirumira, popularly known as Bryan White and his body guard Corporal Thomas Okot who are facing attempted murder charges have been released on bail.

Bryan White was released on Monday on a cash bail of Shs10 million while his sureties were each bonded Shs20 million, not cash.

Bryan White has also been ordered to deposit his passport in court.

The presiding magistrate also ordered him not to travel outside Uganda before telling him to return to court on January 30, 2018 for hearing of the case since Mr Victor Bitwire, the person they are alleged to have shot was discharged from the hospital and that he's in good condition according to the doctor's discharge form.

Prosecution states that Kirumira, 32, businessman and resident of Munyonyo-Buziga, Makindye Division in Kampala District and Okot, 28, a police officer attached to Crime Intelligence Headquarters, resident of Mulago Zone, Kawempe Division in Kampala District on December 13, 2017 at Munyonyo -Buziga in Kampala attempted unlawfully to cause the death of Bitwire.

