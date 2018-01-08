Uganda: Former Archbishop Nkoyoyo Executed His Work With Determination, Says Kabaka

The Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has described the late Archbishop Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo as a person who executed all his duties with determination.

This is carried in his message to Nkoyoyo's family read out by the third deputy Buganda Premier Apollo Makubuya at a requiem service at St Paul's Cathedral Namirembe on Sunday night.

The Service attended by hundreds of people was led by Namirembe Diocese Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira helped by several other bishops.

Also in attendance were other religious leaders including the Archbishop of Kampala Cyprian Kizito Lwanga and Namirembe Christian Fellowship's Simeon Kayiwa.

"He was creative, an evangelist who preached for development. He has accomplished a lot of work and started on many projects like the Bishop's House at Namirembe, Church House, Namugongo Museum and others," the Kabaka said in his message.

Kabaka Mutebi also recounted how Nkoyoyo always emphasised that 'whatever you do, do it fast'. He said that this phrase by Nkoyoyo challenged people to be determined in order to fulfill their duties.

He also noted that Nkoyoyo served as the chairperson of the committee on the renovation of the Mengo Palace, Twekobe, and that his advice to the kingdom will live on.

Speaking about Banda Palace, Kabaka revealed that the late Nkoyoyo built a place for the Royal guards (ekigango) an act that beautified the Palace.

In his own capacity, Buganda's third deputy Premier Apollo Makubuya said he had lost a friend, father, teacher and advisor in Archbishop Nkoyoyo. He revealed that it was Nkoyoyo who wed him with his wife 22 years ago.

Buganda Kingdom's Lukiiko Speaker Nelson Kawalya also applauded Nkoyoyo for his determination at work.

"He used to caution us to work for the world like we are to live 1,000 years but to work for heaven like we are to die tomorrow," said Kawalya said.

Nkoyoyo, who headed the Church of Uganda from 1995 to 2004, died on Friday at Kampala Hospital where he was being treated for pneumonia. In his long church career spanning five decades, Nkoyoyo rose from a humble auto mechanic to become a priest in 1969, a bishop in 1983 and archbishop in 1995.

Nkoyoyo is to be buried on Tuesday at Namugongo Anglican Martyrs Shrine near the museum which he has been working hard to complete.

At this same venue, on June 3, 1969, Nkoyoyo was ordained a reverend. More than 48 years later, he will be laid to rest here.