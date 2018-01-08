Uganda: Besigye Tormentor, Socialite Bryan White Return to Court Over Attempted Murder Charges

Socialite Brian Kirumira, popularly known as Bryan White and his body guard Corporal Thomas Okot are expected to appear in Makindye Chief magistrates court today for mention of their attempted murder case.

White and Corporal Okot who has on several occasions been seen arresting former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye, on December 21, 2017 appeared in Makindye Magistrate's Court where they were charged with attempted murder of his neighbour Victor Bitwire.

They denied the charges before they were remanded to Luzira Prison.

prosecution is today expected to update court on how far police investigations have gone.

Prosecution states that Kirumira, 32, businessman and resident of Munyonyo-Buziga, Makindye Division in Kampala District and Okot, 28, a police officer attached to Crime Intelligence Headquarters, resident of Mulago Zone, Kawempe Division in Kampala District on December 13, 2017 at Munyonyo -Buziga in Kampala attempted unlawfully to cause the death of Bitwire.