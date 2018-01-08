Uganda: Museveni, Religious Leaders Pay Tribute to Archbishop Nkoyoyo

Kampala — President Museveni yesterday joined church leaders at All Saints Cathedral, Nakasero in Kampala to pay tribute to former Church of Uganda Archbishop Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo.

Nkoyoyo, who was archbishop between 1995 and 2005, died last Friday at Kampala Hospital after succumbing to pneumonia aged 80.

The casket carrying his body was brought to the cathedral at about 2pm, with hundreds of mourners in attendance to celebrate the life of a man who many have since described as "loving and caring".

President Museveni praised the late Nkoyoyo for his developmental drives, notably the construction of the Uganda Martyrs Anglican Museum at Namugongo.

His work at Namugongo

"I want to salute him for his passion for Namugongo. We are going to support the completion of the work there. The archbishop died when he was worried about Namugongo. That was a good death and he lived his life on earth about doing good," Mr Museveni said.

The President also praised the deceased for "walking in the footsteps of Jesus" by loving God and man during his life as a top religious leader in the country.

He also thanked the former archbishop for heeding his advice for the church to stop communicants from sharing the cup during Holy Communion as a way of preventing the spread of HIV/Aids.

Former Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi praised his predecessor's humility, saying he was "approachable" to anyone.

"The church in this country will always remember that there was a man who lived his life not only as a leader but a nationalist. The attitude that he had was good. He was very humble and very easy to stop (on the way) and speak with." Archbishop Orombi said.

He encouraged Christians to always be prepared for death by accepting Jesus Christ.

"Our father, Livingstone (Nkoyoyo) has finished his work, he has finished his race and God has called him. We are passing through this world. The world is not our home. Our father Livingstone is rocking in the chest of Abraham because he served, has gone home and we are also going there," Archbishop Orombi said.

Kampala Diocese Assistant Bishop Hannington Mutebi challenged Ugandans to emulate the late archbishop who was never "individualistic" while serving the church.

The widow, Ms Ruth Nkoyoyo, who led mourners through singing of Tumutendereze [Hallelluyah] hymn, said her husband lived a jovial life and has gone to the Lord he served well.

She revealed that Nkoyoyo had on Thursday sent a messenger to inspect the construction work of the museum at Namugongo.

"Namugongo made him strong whenever he spoke about it even in his last days. He cared about the developments at Namugongo," Ms Nkoyoyo said.

She also commended the government and whoever has been there for them in the treatment of the deceased. He will be laid to rest at the Uganda Martyrs Anglican shrine at Namugongo tomorrow.