Uganda: Our Soldiers Weakened ADF Rebels, Says Museveni

President Museveni has assured the people of Rwenzori Sub-region to stop worrying about the Allied democratic Forces (ADF) saying he has weakened it and it cannot enter into Uganda to attack them.

In his speech read by the Prime Minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, the president said that he has heavily deployed at the boarders in Bundibugyo and Kasese and some of the enemies were attacked and killed while planning to cross to Uganda.

Dr Rugunda delivered the president's message during the consecration of the new Bishop of East Ruwenzori diocese, George Turyasingura, on Sunday at St. Steven's cathedral Kamwenge District.

"As the commander in chief, when I heard about the plans by ADF to attack Uganda, I commanded army planes to go and survey the area in DR Congo where there are suspected enemies and later sent my boys to go and destroy them," Mr Museveni is quoted saying.

In his message, Mr Museveni asked the newly consecrated Bishop to serve the people of East Ruwenzori diocese diligently and towards development.

He also urged residents of Ruwenzori East Diocese to support the newly consecrated Bishop and be agents of change.

"I also urge you to work hard with your Bishop in fighting poverty and

Achieving household income," he said.

The Archbishop of the province of the church of Uganda Stanley Ntagali asked Christians to continue with the year of family such that the families can remain United.

"As the house of bishops, we continue to sensitize people on the importance of families because God values them so much," Archbishop Ntagali said.

Ntagali reminded the new Bishop that the church leader must marry one wife, be gentle, not drink alcohol and be mindful of how he is going to lead the flock of God as he serves.

The retired Bishop of East Ruwenzori diocese Rt. Rev. Edward Arinaitwe Bamucwanira asked Christians in the diocese to support the new Bishop as they have been doing.

The new Bishop of East Ruwenzori diocese Rt. Rev. George K Turyasingura pledged to emphasize discipline at all levels of church structure and continue in the great commission of the lord.

Bishop Turyasingura acknowledged that there is still a challenge of illiteracy, poverty, poor health, lack of ethical values and functional skills.

"I will focus on Episcopal ministry and evangelism, education, health, human resource development, social economic transformation, stewardship, pension fund, working

with state, Christian unity and Ecumenism and construction of a befitting modern new cathedral," Bishop Turyasingura said.