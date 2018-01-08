7 January 2018

Tanzania: Why Tanzania Boxers May Miss Out in C'wealth Games

By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — Amateur boxers expecting to feature in the Commonwealth Games have to at least participate in one international competition before hand, Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) has said.

Speaking on Saturday at the joint meeting that brought together representatives of the government, TOC and sports bodies that expect to represent the country in the Commonwealth Games slated for April 4 to 15 in Gold Coast, Australia, TOC secretary general Filbert Bayi said on Saturday as of present, only amateur boxers were yet to meet this condition.

He said the condition has been set by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF).

However, Bayi said that the Boxing Federation of Tanzania (BFT) has announced that it is going to host an international boxing tournament dubbed Champions of Champions next month. But, he insisted that this event must happen first before the final decision is made. He said Athletics Tanzania (AT), Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) and Tanzania Table Tennis Association (TTTA) have so far attained the criteria.

"We met with the sports associations and discussed the preparations ahead of the Gold Coast event. All are in order except for the boxers.

"The government foots the expenses for athletes at the Commonwealth Village. We have places for 26 athletes and eight officials. So far, we have 51 names for whom Visas and accreditations have been applied. It means meeting all the criteria is key to reaching the final decision," said Bayi.

He also refuted claims that only six runners and one official will represent the sport in the games.

"AT has submitted names of 14 runners for the games. A selection must be done. But, let's wait for the final decision which will be made mid-next month," he said.

Female swimmers who will feature in the Commonwealth Games are Celina Itatiro and Sonia Tumiotto. Their male counterparts are Collins Saliboko and Hilal Hilal. Table tennis players are Mwamvita Abdu Mohamed, Fathiya Hassan Pazi, Masoud Issa Mtalaso, Amini Amaniel Tumaini and Neema Mwaisyula.

Runners who have so far qualified for the Games are Alphonce Felix, Ezekiel Jafary Ngimba, Saidi Juma Makula, Stephano Huche, and Agostino Paul Sulle who are in marathon's men. Men runners who have attained the qualifying marks in 5000m are Emmanuel Giniki and Gabriel Gerald.

Women long distance runners who have so far attained qualifying marks are Sara Ramadhani Makera and Magdalena Crispin Shauri. Another female runner who has attained the qualifying marks is Failuna Abdi Matanga in 10,000m.

