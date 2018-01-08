Tanzania: Prime Minister Directs Public Officials to Make Go Out and Make Public Financial Statements

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed all ministers, deputies, permanent secretaries, regional and district commissioner as well as directors to regularly make public reports on financial statements for development projects instead of waiting for the visit of top leaders.

Premier Majaliwa issued the directive on Saturday, January 6, during a meeting between workers and ward councilors for Nyasa District in Ruvuma Region.

"From now on I want, all senior officials, including directors and even the heads of the department, to be responsible and ensure they provide financial statements on development projects because public have the right to know how government implements its promises," said Premier Majaliwa.

He stressed that during their rural tour, they should also tell people value of the work done as well as when the projects will be completed.

"When you get an opportunity to speak on a podium, use the time to describe the great work done by the government. Explain how much money the government has released, for what purpose and by doing so you will be able to help in provide information on the implementation of the promises made by President John Magufuli during the campaign," he insisted.

Mr Majaliwa said people have the right to get information on the performance of their government and authorities should not wait until the national leaders' visits.

"Go and talk to the people, do not leave only DC's and Member of Parliaments alone, speak to the people," he insisted.

The Prime Minister continues with his tour in Ruvuma region and is expected to lay the foundation stone of the Tanzania Electric Supply Company Limited (Tanesco) power station at Unangwa area and later he will address a rally in Songea district.