African Court Hopes for Increased Ratifications

Arusha — The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) is confident more African Union member states would soon ratify the protocol which established it 20 years ago. The Court President Justice Sylvain Ore says recent sensitisation missions to various African countries were enough indications of winning more support in the continent.

He added that the four official visits to various countries in North and West Africa this year alone had been fruitful in that they increased number of signatories to various protocols.

"We are looking forward to Cape Verde's ratification of the protocol establishing the African Court," he said on return from the island state off the west coast of Africa where the AfCHPR met the country's acting president Jorge Santos and other officials.

Justice Ore said the sensititsation mission was part of the on-going efforts of the Court to "deepen the understanding" of the Court's mission and importance. The visits have also been aimed to encourage the AU member states to ratify the protocol establishing the AfCHPR and deposit the declaration under Article 34 (6) and deposit the declaration which allows direct access to the Court by non-governmental organizations and individuals.

So far, 30 out of 55 AU Member States have ratified the Protocol and only eight of them have deposited the declaration recognising the competence of the Court to receive cases from NGOs and individuals. The eight states are: Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Malawi, Mali, Tanzania and Tunisia. The sensitisation visit to Cape Verde was the fourth by the Court in 2017.

The other sensitisations undertaken apparently in the wake of little knowledge of the Court's existence were to Egypt and Tunisia, both in April, and Guinea Bissau in August.

'For the Court to achieve its objectives and further strengthen the African human rights system, a greater number of countries must ratify the Protocol and make the declaration under Article 34(6)", Justice Ore added.

Guinea Bissau, for instance, is yet to sign the Declaration allowing NGOs and their nationals to file case in the Court although it was among the first signatories of a protocol that established the Court in June 1998.

"It is within this framework that since 2010, the Court has embarked on a sensitisation programme, which has enabled it to carry out outreach visits, seminars and conferences at national, regional and continental levels", Justice Oré further said.

He added the mission was among various initiatives aimed at making people and countries across Africa to "deepen their understanding of the Court mission and its role in terms of human rights protection". Egypt, which is among nearly a two dozen AU member countries which has not ratified the protocol which established the judicial institution, expressed its willingness to work towards ratification of the document.

The Court was established by virtue of Article 1 of the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' and is aimed to complement the protective mandate of the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights with a view to enhancing the protection of human rights on the continent. Observers insist that its success as a human rights protection mechanism requires much wider ratification of the protocol by AU member states.