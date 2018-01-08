Dar es Salaam — Mainland champions Young Africans (Yanga) today face Zimamoto at the Amaan Stadium in the ongoing Mapinduzi Cup tournament.

The match is scheduled to start from 8.15pm and is expected to be tough as Yanga fights for the top position in group B.

Singida United is leading the group with nine points like Yanga, but the central region zone side are having the best goal difference. Both Yanga and Singida United have qualified for the semifinals of the tournament which will reach its climax on January 13.

Yanga need victory in order to continue with their winning record in the tournament which has been designed to mark the 54th Zanzibar Revolutions.

Previously, Yanga managed to win against Mlandege (2-1), JKU (1-0) and Taifa Jangombe (2-0) to collect the maximum nine points.

The team assistant coach, Noel Mwandila said they are targeting victory against Zimamoto and players are in top morale. Mwandila said Amissi Tambwe, Donald Ngoma and Thabani Kamusoko are sick in the team and has good option in selecting the first players who will start for the match.

"We have already qualified for the semifinals, but our target is to finish at the top of the standing, I know Zimamoto look for victory in order to improve its record, but we will not allow them to do that, we will show our best, players are ready for the battle, they are out to give celebration to the huge team fan base," said Mwandila.

He said that they know how strong of their opponents, but he has prepared game plan that will make them continue to shine in the tournament.